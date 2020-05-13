UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Chairperson Ali Salman Siddique Calls On Punjab Governor Punjab, Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 03:29 PM

Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Chairperson Ali Salman Siddique calls on Punjab Governor Punjab, Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar

Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Chairperson Ali Salman Siddique on Wednesday met the Governor Punjab, Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar at the Governor's House and briefed him about TEVTA efforts against COVID-19

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Technical education & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Chairperson Ali Salman Siddique on Wednesday met the Governor Punjab, Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar at the Governor's House and briefed him about TEVTA efforts against COVID-19.

According to Tevta spokesperson, the Tevta chief presented the Governor, Corona Protective Kits prepared by TEVTA comprising medical masks, face shields, hand sanitizers and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

Giving details, Ali Salman said that TEVTA had made over 60 thousand Medicated Masks, 1000 Gloves , 500 face shields, 2635 sanitizers, 600 PPEs which distributed to district governments across Punjab, adding that five walk-through sanitizer gates and splitter valves for ventilators were manufactured.

Ali said that TEVTA had contributed Rs 7.2 million to the Chief Minister Punjab's Corona Fund while Rs 6.3 million have been contributed towards TEVTA's Corona & Ration fund through its employees on volunteer basis.

He said that in view of the restrictions imposed due to pandemic threat, TEVTA started exploring alternate avenues for educating and training students.

Consequently, E-learning division has been launched where initially 16,500 students would be given online trainings under the CMs Hunarmand Nowjawan E- Learning Project . "The E-Commerce Courses launched has a potential for its students to earn minimum 300 US Dollars per month", he added.

The Governor Punjab appreciated TEVTA's contribution towards fighting against COVID-19 and said that adopting safety measures would help prevent corona.

He stressed for public consumption that relaxation in lockdown shouldn't be misconstrue as an announcement of corona having ended, adding the best way forward to combating this menace was to adopt safety measures in letter and spirit.

As many as 50 kits of protective gear made by TEVTA was handed over to the GovernorPunjab by the Chairperson on this occasion.

COO TEVTA Akhtar Abbas Bharwana and others were also present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Governor Chief Minister Punjab Education Punjab Best Million

Recent Stories

Naseem Shah named in men’s central contract list ..

6 minutes ago

Naseem Shah named in men's central contract list f ..

2 minutes ago

Anti Narcotics Force seizes huge quantity of opium ..

2 minutes ago

Gangster among 5 arrested in Mianwali

2 minutes ago

Zardari says Imran Khan is following Musharraf's f ..

24 minutes ago

Maduro Extends COVID-19 Related State of Emergency ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.