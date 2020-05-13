Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Chairperson Ali Salman Siddique calls on Punjab Governor Punjab, Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Technical education & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Chairperson Ali Salman Siddique on Wednesday met the Governor Punjab, Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar at the Governor's House and briefed him about TEVTA efforts against COVID-19.

According to Tevta spokesperson, the Tevta chief presented the Governor, Corona Protective Kits prepared by TEVTA comprising medical masks, face shields, hand sanitizers and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

Giving details, Ali Salman said that TEVTA had made over 60 thousand Medicated Masks, 1000 Gloves , 500 face shields, 2635 sanitizers, 600 PPEs which distributed to district governments across Punjab, adding that five walk-through sanitizer gates and splitter valves for ventilators were manufactured.

Ali said that TEVTA had contributed Rs 7.2 million to the Chief Minister Punjab's Corona Fund while Rs 6.3 million have been contributed towards TEVTA's Corona & Ration fund through its employees on volunteer basis.

He said that in view of the restrictions imposed due to pandemic threat, TEVTA started exploring alternate avenues for educating and training students.

Consequently, E-learning division has been launched where initially 16,500 students would be given online trainings under the CMs Hunarmand Nowjawan E- Learning Project . "The E-Commerce Courses launched has a potential for its students to earn minimum 300 US Dollars per month", he added.

The Governor Punjab appreciated TEVTA's contribution towards fighting against COVID-19 and said that adopting safety measures would help prevent corona.

He stressed for public consumption that relaxation in lockdown shouldn't be misconstrue as an announcement of corona having ended, adding the best way forward to combating this menace was to adopt safety measures in letter and spirit.

As many as 50 kits of protective gear made by TEVTA was handed over to the GovernorPunjab by the Chairperson on this occasion.

COO TEVTA Akhtar Abbas Bharwana and others were also present in the meeting.