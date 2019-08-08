UrduPoint.com
Technical Education Way Forward For Country: Minister

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 11:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik on Thursday said that technical and vocational education was the way forward for the country.

He was addressing the students at the inauguration ceremony of Shandong Technical Training School System, Sahiwal, said a handout issued here.

The minister said the institution would produce skilled human resource that the country needed the most, adding that technical education was ignored in the past.

He said that newly established technical school would go a long way in imparting technical skills and building professional capacity of local community.

It would not only serve the local industry but also create employment opportunities for the youth, he added.

This wonderful initiative would be a living symbol of deep friendship between China and Pakistan, the minister said.

Minister fro Agriculture Malik Nouman Langrial, Additional Chief Secretary Energy, Syed Pervaiz Abbas, Secretary Energy Aamir Jaan and others were also present.

