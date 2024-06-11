- Home
- Pakistan
- Technical, educational institution’s collaboration to enhance skill development workforce
Technical, Educational Institution’s Collaboration To Enhance Skill Development Workforce
Muhammad Irfan Published June 11, 2024 | 05:00 PM
MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) In a move aimed at fostering greater collaboration between education and technology, Metrix Pakistan and Jinnah College Manshera have entered into a strategic partnership.
The agreement, signed at Jinnah Basic College Manshera, outlines a framework for cooperation in areas including technology integration, innovation, and skill development.
According to the details, the partnership seeks to address the growing need for technology literacy in the region, particularly among youth. By leveraging Metrix Pakistan's expertise in AI, Blockchain, and related fields, Jinnah College Manshera aims to enhance its curriculum and provide students with practical exposure to cutting-edge technologies.
The development is seen as a significant step towards bridging the gap between academia and industry in Manshera.
Industry insiders believe that such collaborations are essential for developing a competitive workforce and driving economic growth in the region.
The partnership of both the organizations will involve joint workshops, events, and training programs. The signing ceremony was attended by prominent figures, including Fayyaz Ahmed, Founder Director of Jinnah Basic College, Mohib Malik, Director of Metrix Pakistan, and Abdullah Bilal, Head of Teams at Metrix Pakistan.
Metrix Pakistan's CEO, Hassan Nisar, stated, "We are committed to supporting the development of Manshera's education ecosystem and believe that this partnership will have a positive impact on the region's youth."
Recent Stories
Eleven terrorists killed in IBO in Lakki Marwat: ISPR
Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference on Gaza
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial match against Canada
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024
EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top job
Punjab Assembly passes 5 bills, 3 resolutions
Opposition Leader misrepresenting national perspective at Senate: Siddiqui
Black-market, smuggling causing huge loss to economy: Senator Samina Mumtaz Zeh ..
Govt trying to make working class prosperous: Sadiq Umrani
RCCI welcomes SBPs policy rate reduction announcement
Palestinian women-led organizations must be at forefront of Gaza aid response: ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Eleven terrorists killed in IBO in Lakki Marwat: ISPR2 minutes ago
-
Advisor condoles over demise of Bakhtzada's mother, Mirwali and Taskin Zafar2 minutes ago
-
DG RDA briefs officers of 37th PSMG course2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner directs authorities not to allow anyone to set up illegal cattle markets2 minutes ago
-
Hot, humid weather forecast for Karachi2 minutes ago
-
3 injured in fire12 minutes ago
-
87 copy cases reported in HSC Part-I exam22 minutes ago
-
IIUI President inaugurates STBS22 minutes ago
-
Three die in separate incidents in DI Khan22 minutes ago
-
Governor regrets prolong delay in Arbab Niaz Stadium reconstruction32 minutes ago
-
Badges pinned to newly promoted 14 cops32 minutes ago
-
Kohat police claim to arrest five member gang32 minutes ago