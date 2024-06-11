Open Menu

Technical, Educational Institution’s Collaboration To Enhance Skill Development Workforce

Muhammad Irfan Published June 11, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Technical, educational institution’s collaboration to enhance skill development workforce

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) In a move aimed at fostering greater collaboration between education and technology, Metrix Pakistan and Jinnah College Manshera have entered into a strategic partnership.

The agreement, signed at Jinnah Basic College Manshera, outlines a framework for cooperation in areas including technology integration, innovation, and skill development.

According to the details, the partnership seeks to address the growing need for technology literacy in the region, particularly among youth. By leveraging Metrix Pakistan's expertise in AI, Blockchain, and related fields, Jinnah College Manshera aims to enhance its curriculum and provide students with practical exposure to cutting-edge technologies.

The development is seen as a significant step towards bridging the gap between academia and industry in Manshera.

Industry insiders believe that such collaborations are essential for developing a competitive workforce and driving economic growth in the region.

The partnership of both the organizations will involve joint workshops, events, and training programs. The signing ceremony was attended by prominent figures, including Fayyaz Ahmed, Founder Director of Jinnah Basic College, Mohib Malik, Director of Metrix Pakistan, and Abdullah Bilal, Head of Teams at Metrix Pakistan.

Metrix Pakistan's CEO, Hassan Nisar, stated, "We are committed to supporting the development of Manshera's education ecosystem and believe that this partnership will have a positive impact on the region's youth."

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Education Fayyaz Ahmed Agreement Industry

Recent Stories

Eleven terrorists killed in IBO in Lakki Marwat: I ..

Eleven terrorists killed in IBO in Lakki Marwat: ISPR

2 minutes ago
 Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference ..

Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference on Gaza

5 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial m ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial match against Canada

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 June 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024

8 hours ago
 EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top ..

EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top job

17 hours ago
Punjab Assembly passes 5 bills, 3 resolutions

Punjab Assembly passes 5 bills, 3 resolutions

17 hours ago
 Opposition Leader misrepresenting national perspec ..

Opposition Leader misrepresenting national perspective at Senate: Siddiqui

17 hours ago
 Black-market, smuggling causing huge loss to econo ..

Black-market, smuggling causing huge loss to economy: Senator Samina Mumtaz Zeh ..

17 hours ago
 Govt trying to make working class prosperous: Sadi ..

Govt trying to make working class prosperous: Sadiq Umrani

18 hours ago
 RCCI welcomes SBPs policy rate reduction announcem ..

RCCI welcomes SBPs policy rate reduction announcement

18 hours ago
 Palestinian women-led organizations must be at for ..

Palestinian women-led organizations must be at forefront of Gaza aid response: ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan