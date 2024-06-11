Technical, educational institution’s collaboration to enhance skill development workforce

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) In a move aimed at fostering greater collaboration between education and technology, Metrix Pakistan and Jinnah College Manshera have entered into a strategic partnership.

The agreement, signed at Jinnah Basic College Manshera, outlines a framework for cooperation in areas including technology integration, innovation, and skill development.

According to the details, the partnership seeks to address the growing need for technology literacy in the region, particularly among youth. By leveraging Metrix Pakistan's expertise in AI, Blockchain, and related fields, Jinnah College Manshera aims to enhance its curriculum and provide students with practical exposure to cutting-edge technologies.

The development is seen as a significant step towards bridging the gap between academia and industry in Manshera.

Industry insiders believe that such collaborations are essential for developing a competitive workforce and driving economic growth in the region.

The partnership of both the organizations will involve joint workshops, events, and training programs. The signing ceremony was attended by prominent figures, including Fayyaz Ahmed, Founder Director of Jinnah Basic College, Mohib Malik, Director of Metrix Pakistan, and Abdullah Bilal, Head of Teams at Metrix Pakistan.

Metrix Pakistan's CEO, Hassan Nisar, stated, "We are committed to supporting the development of Manshera's education ecosystem and believe that this partnership will have a positive impact on the region's youth."