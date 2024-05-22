Open Menu

Technical Fault At 132 KV Grid Station Causes Power Suspension To 17 Feeders

Sumaira FH Published May 22, 2024 | 06:56 PM

Technical fault in the power transformer at 132 KV grid station G-5 on Wednesday caused temporary power suspension to various areas of the federal capital connected to 17 feeders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Technical fault in the power transformer at 132 KV grid station G-5 on Wednesday caused temporary power suspension to various areas of the Federal capital connected to 17 feeders.

Soon after the power suspension, GSO and operation teams of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) rushed to the spot to clear the fault, said an IESCO spokesperson in a statement issued here.

He said the power supply to 12 feeders out of 17 feeders has been resorted. However, power supply to feeders including PM Secretariat, CBR, K-Block, Civic Centre and Supreme Court while efforts were being made to clear the remaining feeders has not yet been restored, he added.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) IESCO Dr Muhammad Amjad and Chief Engineer Muhammad Aslam Khan were personally monitoring the restoration work at the grid station.

The IESCO regretted the valued consumer for the inconvenience due to the technical fault.

Meanwhile, the IESCO operation teams have cleared technical faults at the 132 KV transmission line circuit Satellite Town, MES Zero Point and I-11. After clearance of the fault uninterrupted power supply was provided to all areas of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

The consumer could register their individual complaints at helpline 118, the spokesman said.

