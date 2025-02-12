Open Menu

Technical Fault At 132 KV Grid Station Causes Power Suspension To Key Feeders

Muhammad Irfan Published February 12, 2025 | 11:59 PM

Technical fault at 132 KV grid station causes power suspension to key feeders

Technical fault at 132 KV grid station F-11 on Wednesday caused temporary power suspension to various areas of the federal capital connected to key feeders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Technical fault at 132 KV grid station F-11 on Wednesday caused temporary power suspension to various areas of the Federal capital connected to key feeders.

The affected feeders include F-10, F-10/3, F-11/1, G-11/1, G-11/2, G-11/3, G-11/4, Gold heights, Golra 2, Khudadad Heights, New GHQ, PHA 2, Warsa, and Huma feeders, said a press release.

According to an IESCO spokesperson, the disruption occurred due to an unexpected technical snag at the grid station. "Our teams are working diligently to identify and resolve the issue to restore power supply as quickly as possible," the spokesperson added.

In response to this, Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Operations and Grid System Operations (GSO) teams were immediately mobilized to address the fault and restore normalcy.

The IESCO regretted the valued consumer for the inconvenience due to the technical fault.

Recent Stories

Von Allmen claims second world gold as Swiss sweep ..

Von Allmen claims second world gold as Swiss sweep team combined

1 minute ago
 Technical fault at 132 KV grid station causes powe ..

Technical fault at 132 KV grid station causes power suspension to key feeders

1 minute ago
 Putin, Syria's new leader held phone call: Kremlin

Putin, Syria's new leader held phone call: Kremlin

2 minutes ago
 US stocks fall as inflation unexpectedly heats up

US stocks fall as inflation unexpectedly heats up

15 minutes ago
 'We reject exclusion, quotas; formation of new gov ..

'We reject exclusion, quotas; formation of new government will be based on compe ..

31 minutes ago
 Gill ton helps India sweep England in ODI series

Gill ton helps India sweep England in ODI series

8 minutes ago
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 'Bait Elowal' in Heart o ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 'Bait Elowal' in Heart of Sharjah

31 minutes ago
 Ten hurt in fire at Rio de Janeiro carnival costum ..

Ten hurt in fire at Rio de Janeiro carnival costume factory

8 minutes ago
 Commissioner chairs meeting of Divisional Enforcem ..

Commissioner chairs meeting of Divisional Enforcement Committee

8 minutes ago
 Libyan minister wounded in assassination attempt

Libyan minister wounded in assassination attempt

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan reports 2nd polio case

Pakistan reports 2nd polio case

8 minutes ago
 Mirpurkhas Division cracks down on road accidents, ..

Mirpurkhas Division cracks down on road accidents, Commissioner vows to enforce ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan