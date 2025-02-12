Technical fault at 132 KV grid station causes power suspension to key feeders

Technical fault at 132 KV grid station F-11 on Wednesday caused temporary power suspension to various areas of the federal capital connected to key feeders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Technical fault at 132 KV grid station F-11 on Wednesday caused temporary power suspension to various areas of the Federal capital connected to key feeders.

The affected feeders include F-10, F-10/3, F-11/1, G-11/1, G-11/2, G-11/3, G-11/4, Gold heights, Golra 2, Khudadad Heights, New GHQ, PHA 2, Warsa, and Huma feeders, said a press release.

According to an IESCO spokesperson, the disruption occurred due to an unexpected technical snag at the grid station. "Our teams are working diligently to identify and resolve the issue to restore power supply as quickly as possible," the spokesperson added.

In response to this, Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Operations and Grid System Operations (GSO) teams were immediately mobilized to address the fault and restore normalcy.

The IESCO regretted the valued consumer for the inconvenience due to the technical fault.