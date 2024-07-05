Open Menu

Technical Fault At Gumbat Grid Station Disrupts Power Supply

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 05, 2024 | 11:50 AM

Technical fault at Gumbat grid station disrupts power supply

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) A technical fault at the Gumbat grid station has disrupted the power supply to several feeders in the area.

According to the spokesperson of PESCO, the affected feeders include Gumbat, Siab, Patiala, Shadi Pur, and Khushhal Garh.

He added that the Pesco team was busy to remove the fault, however it may take some time and asked for cooperation from consumers of the affected localities.

He assured that power supply would be restored to the affected feeders as soon as the fault was rectified.

APP/slm

