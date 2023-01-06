Technical Fault Causes Disruption Of Power Supply To 6 Feeders
Sumaira FH Published January 06, 2023 | 06:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :Power supply to six feeders connected to 132 kV Taimoor Shaheed Grid Station will remain be suspended from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm due to a technical fault at T3 transformer.
GSO teams have already started work to clear the fault, said IESCO spokesperson in a statement issued here Friday.
The affected feeders include China Chowk, Supermarket, Pak Secretariat 3 Pak Secretariat 4 and State Life. The IESCO apologized for the inconvenience to the consumers.