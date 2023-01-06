UrduPoint.com

Technical Fault Causes Disruption Of Power Supply To 6 Feeders

Sumaira FH Published January 06, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Technical fault causes disruption of power supply to 6 feeders

Power supply to six feeders connected to 132 kV Taimoor Shaheed Grid Station will remain be suspended from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm due to a technical fault at T3 transformer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :Power supply to six feeders connected to 132 kV Taimoor Shaheed Grid Station will remain be suspended from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm due to a technical fault at T3 transformer.

GSO teams have already started work to clear the fault, said IESCO spokesperson in a statement issued here Friday.

The affected feeders include China Chowk, Supermarket, Pak Secretariat 3 Pak Secretariat 4 and State Life. The IESCO apologized for the inconvenience to the consumers.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed China From Islamabad Electric Supply Company

Recent Stories

Aldar and Diamond Developers launch The Sustainabl ..

Aldar and Diamond Developers launch The Sustainable City – Yas Island

7 minutes ago
 UAE leaders condole King of Jordan on dearth of fo ..

UAE leaders condole King of Jordan on dearth of former Jordanian Prime Minister

22 minutes ago
 Performance of price control magistrates reviewed ..

Performance of price control magistrates reviewed in Sargodha

1 minute ago
 International judging committee convenes in Rome t ..

International judging committee convenes in Rome to select honourees for Zayed A ..

37 minutes ago
 Germany Planning to Send About 40 Marder Tanks to ..

Germany Planning to Send About 40 Marder Tanks to Ukraine - Gov't

1 minute ago
 ROPE proved helpful to maintain law,order in city: ..

ROPE proved helpful to maintain law,order in city: Capital City Police Officer ( ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.