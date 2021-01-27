UrduPoint.com
Technical Fault In Railways IT Sever Being Rectified: Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 01:41 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati Wednesday urged the officers concerned to rectify the technical fault at earliest and ensure prompt availability of tickets to the travellers.

According to a spokesman of Pakistan Railways, a technical fault was occurred in the server of the IT department which was being rectified with coordinated efforts.

The spokesman said that all the reservation offices would be restored within an hour.

He said that passengers would be able to book their tickets soon.

The spokesman apologized to passengers for difficulties in obtaining tickets due to technical fault in the server.

