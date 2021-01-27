Technical fault in Railways IT sever being rectified: spokesman

Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati Wednesday urged the officers concerned to rectify the technical fault at earliest and ensure prompt availability of tickets to the travellers

According to a spokesman of Pakistan Railways, a technical fault was occurred in the server of the IT department which was being rectified with coordinated efforts.

The spokesman said that all the reservation offices would be restored within an hour.

He said that passengers would be able to book their tickets soon.

The spokesman apologized to passengers for difficulties in obtaining tickets due to technical fault in the server.