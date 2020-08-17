Technical fault in scanner machine causes disruption in goods clearance at Torkham

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Frontier Custom Agents Association President Zia ul Haq Sarhadi Monday said technical fault in scanner machine at Torkham border had caused disruption in the clearance of goods laden trucks coming from Afghanistan to Pakistan.

He, in a statement, said transporters and custom clearing agents were facing great hardships as long queue of trucks were being witnessed on the road.

He said malfunctioning of scanner machine had become a routine matter and created a lot of problems for the business community in delivery of consignments.

He urged National Logistic Cell (NLC) authorities to take practical measures for the removal of fault on permanent basis so that smooth supply of goods was ensured between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi, who is also the former senior vice president of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said the authorities concerned should install the state-of-the-art equipments at Torkham borders to facilitate the traders community at maximum level for ease of doing business.