Technical fault resolved, internet services restored: PTA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Saturday that the technical fault causing the recent disruption in internet services has been successfully resolved.

In an official statement on its social media account, the PTA said, "The recent disruption in internet services, caused by a technical fault, has now been promptly addressed. Internet services have been completely restored across the country."