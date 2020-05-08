Technical institutes to be set up by FWO in Faisalabad, TT Singh districts

The Construction Technical Training Institute (CTTI) of the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) will set up technical educational institutes in Faisalabad and Toba Tek Singh districts

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :The Construction Technical Training Institute (CTTI) of the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) will set up technical educational institutes in Faisalabad and Toba Tek Singh districts.

This was stated by Chairman Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) Mian Kashif Ashfaq here Friday.

He said that technical education was imperative for Pakistani youth for standing the list of developed countries.

On the occasion, Director Construction Technical Training Institute Atif Jalil briefed the participants about the courses and management running the institute.

He said that CTTI had designed programme after complete research of the projects running under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and they were imparting training to students according to the programmes.

He said that courses of civil technology, mechanical technology, electrical, quality surveyor, auto diesel, computer hardware, software and other short and long term were being offered to students at the institute.