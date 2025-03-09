Technical issues prompt 133 MW load management: IESCO apologises, promises resolution

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) apologized on Sunday for implementing 133 MW load management in various areas due to technical issues and assured that the issue will be resolved once frequency improvements are made.

According to an IESCO spokesperson, power supply was affected in several areas due to a frequency dip, prompting load management at 132 KV grid stations in Rawalpindi Cantt, Attock, and Jhelum circles. Specific areas impacted included New Rawat, Fateh Jang, Kahuta City (1, 2, and 3), Old Rawat, Kalar Syedan, Jand, Basal, ,Pindigheb, Sohawa, and Baragowah.

IESCO teams monitored the situation, and as the frequency improved, load management was gradually lifted. Normal power supply has now been restored.

The spokesperson confirmed that the disruption was caused by a technical issue and assured consumers that the system is stable.

The IESCO regretted the valued consumer for the inconvenience.