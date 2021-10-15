UrduPoint.com

Technical, IT Education Important To Meet Needs Of Industry: President

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday stressed the need for promoting technical education and information technology so as to fulfil the requirements of industrial sector and provide employment opportunities to the youth.

In his remarks during a briefing on Sir Syed Centre for Advanced Studies in Engineering (CASE) Institute of Technology here at Aiwan-e-Sadr, the president said technological and industrial development was directly linked with the quality of education.

The president said the higher education institutions needed to focus on research and development to put the country on the path of development.

Addressing the meeting, the president said that universities must focus on developing analytical and logical thinking skills among its students.

He added that the teachings of Sir Syed Ahmed Khan could enlighten and guide the youth in future.

He asked the management of the Institute to increase the number of students as well as enhance the virtual ability of CASE.

He also underlined the need for collaboration with public and private universities to increase productivity and uplift the education sector.

The president appreciated the role of CASE in promoting technological and IT education in the country.

Vice-Chancellor of CASE, Prof. Dr Shafaat Ahmed Bazaz briefed the president about the role of his institution in promotion of advanced studies on engineering and technology.

He said CASE was offering various programmes from bachelor to PhD levels in the fields of engineering, management, business and computing.

It was highlighted that currently over 900 students were enrolled in various disciplines in the institute whereas more than 3500 students had graduated since its inception.

The meeting was told that since 2017, the university had awarded scholarships and financial aid worth Rs 54.3 million to deserving students.

