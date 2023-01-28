UrduPoint.com

Technical Skills Are Preferred All Over The World

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 28, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Technical skills are preferred all over the world

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) :Through technical education, youth can not only get better employment opportunities for themselves but also can create jobs for others, skills and technical ability are preferred all over the world, including Pakistan.

Syed Ramzan Shah, chief instructor of Wish & Deal, prominent educationist Khalid Mehmood and former candidate for Provincial Assembly Muhammad Nabil Abbasi said this while addressing the certificate distribution ceremony to the students who completed the safety course.

Ramazan Shah said that in the present era, it is important to get technical education along with traditional, all over the world tech education has been given priority and respect. He said that hundreds of students in the Wish & Deal Training Institute established in Havelian city are performing their duties in different countries after completing the safety course.

While speaking on the occasion Nabeel Abbassi said that a maximum number of the Pakistani population consists of youth and if we are able to train them in various technical skills then our economic crises can be addressed and a huge amount in terms of foreign exchange can be acquired.

He said that we need to establish more technical skill development centers at grass root level where education should be free and we also need to be aware and motivate our youth to come and get tech education which can not only provide them job opportunities but also respect.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Exchange Education Provincial Assembly Job Havelian Nabeel All Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

First-ever UAE Wild Card Championship gets under w ..

First-ever UAE Wild Card Championship gets under way in Dubai

56 minutes ago
 Two Indian Air Force aircraft crash in Madhya Prad ..

Two Indian Air Force aircraft crash in Madhya Pradesh

57 minutes ago
 Chinese scientists use AI to detect smartphone-ind ..

Chinese scientists use AI to detect smartphone-induced visual impairment in chil ..

57 minutes ago
 International Customs Day Forum calls for investin ..

International Customs Day Forum calls for investing in youth and stimulating inn ..

3 hours ago
 ICE&E holds Extension Leadership Development works ..

ICE&E holds Extension Leadership Development workshop at UVAS Ravi Campus

3 hours ago
 What’s Love Got To Do With it? gets release date

What’s Love Got To Do With it? gets release date

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.