Technical skills are preferred all over the world

(@FahadShabbir)

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) :Through technical education, youth can not only get better employment opportunities for themselves but also can create jobs for others, skills and technical ability are preferred all over the world, including Pakistan.

Syed Ramzan Shah, chief instructor of Wish & Deal, prominent educationist Khalid Mehmood and former candidate for Provincial Assembly Muhammad Nabil Abbasi said this while addressing the certificate distribution ceremony to the students who completed the safety course.

Ramazan Shah said that in the present era, it is important to get technical education along with traditional, all over the world tech education has been given priority and respect. He said that hundreds of students in the Wish & Deal Training Institute established in Havelian city are performing their duties in different countries after completing the safety course.

While speaking on the occasion Nabeel Abbassi said that a maximum number of the Pakistani population consists of youth and if we are able to train them in various technical skills then our economic crises can be addressed and a huge amount in terms of foreign exchange can be acquired.

He said that we need to establish more technical skill development centers at grass root level where education should be free and we also need to be aware and motivate our youth to come and get tech education which can not only provide them job opportunities but also respect.