Technical team of GIZ visits Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSCA)

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A technical team of the German organization GIZ headed by Hasher Waheed Tuesday visited Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSCA) Abbottabad and reviewed the performance

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :A technical team of the German organization GIZ headed by Hasher Waheed Tuesday visited Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSCA) Abbottabad and reviewed the performance.

During the meeting of the representatives of GIZ, WSSCA and Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Abbottabad, it was decided that in three pumping stations including Ward 11, Ward 12 and Jail Pumping Station under the jurisdiction of WSSCA, an energy monitoring system will be installed to further improve the efficiency of the machinery.

It was also decided to improve the water supply of the above-mentioned areas through an energy monitoring system and also increase the monitoring of WSSCA operated pumping station.

Chief Engineer WSSCA also gave a detailed briefing to the visiting delegation about the working of the organization.

Later, Chairman board of Directors WSSCA Major (retd) Zulfiqar Ahmed presented a commemorative shield to GIZ team member Stephen on the occasion of his visit.