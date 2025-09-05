Technical team vaccinates 35,000 large and small animals in district Matiari

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) The technical team of the livestock department provided vaccines, essential medicines and technical guidance to livestock farmers and backyard poultry keepers in the flood-affected katcha and adjacent areas of Kalyan Bund (155/5 mile) and S.M. protective Bund under the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Matiari.

According to a handout, the technical team also extended treatment and vaccination services for large and small livestock at Bhanoth protective Bund in taluka Hala.

According to the Deputy Director livestock Matiari Dr. Riaz Ahmed Laghari, the department’s efforts to support livestock owners in the flood-affected areas were ongoing, and more than 35,000 large and small animals had been vaccinated, so far.