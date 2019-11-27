UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Technical Training Centre For Women To Start Functioning Soon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 04:43 PM

Technical training centre for women to start functioning soon

The construction work has been completed at Qasr-e-Behbood, the third biggest technical education and vocational training facility that would start functioning soon in the city to extend vocational skills to women in different trades for their empowerment

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) The construction work has been completed at Qasr-e-Behbood, the third biggest technical education and vocational training facility that would start functioning soon in the city to extend vocational skills to women in different trades for their empowerment.

This was stated by deputy director social welfare Shoaib Magsi during a briefing to a delegation comprising member human rights committee Ali Abbas Qureshi, assistant director Pakistan Baitul Maal Kashif Saleem and PTI leader Zahid Goraya during their visit to Darul Amaan here Wednesday.

Magsi also gave briefing on different other social welfare projects.

Ali Abbas Qureshi said the government was committed to empower women and Prime Minister Imran Khan had incorporated many novel initiatives under Ehsas programme to facilitate poor and the destitute.

Darul Aman Incharge Aafia Bilal said that women availing shelter at the facility were being given best facilities in addition to their counselling and psychotherapy when needed.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Poor Education Visit Women Government Best

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at US$63.92 pb Tuesd ..

16 minutes ago

Around 84,435 petroleum sector complaints resolved ..

6 minutes ago

Zaireen Policy to be sent to federal cabinet for a ..

6 minutes ago

Russia Proposes to US Extending New START for 5 Ye ..

6 minutes ago

Shah Hussain climbs to 39th spot in Olympic Rankin ..

6 minutes ago

Beijing to implement city wide mandatory household ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.