Technical training centre for women to start functioning soon

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) The construction work has been completed at Qasr-e-Behbood, the third biggest technical education and vocational training facility that would start functioning soon in the city to extend vocational skills to women in different trades for their empowerment.

This was stated by deputy director social welfare Shoaib Magsi during a briefing to a delegation comprising member human rights committee Ali Abbas Qureshi, assistant director Pakistan Baitul Maal Kashif Saleem and PTI leader Zahid Goraya during their visit to Darul Amaan here Wednesday.

Magsi also gave briefing on different other social welfare projects.

Ali Abbas Qureshi said the government was committed to empower women and Prime Minister Imran Khan had incorporated many novel initiatives under Ehsas programme to facilitate poor and the destitute.

Darul Aman Incharge Aafia Bilal said that women availing shelter at the facility were being given best facilities in addition to their counselling and psychotherapy when needed.