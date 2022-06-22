UrduPoint.com

Technical Training For Visually Impaired Vital For Their Rehabilitation: Pirzada

Faizan Hashmi Published June 22, 2022 | 08:16 PM

Federal Minister for Human Rights Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada on Wednesday said the use of technology and technical training for the visually impaired would prove to be a boon for their rehabilitation in practical life

He was speaking here at the inaugural ceremony of an important project for the visually impaired held under the auspices of the Directorate of Special Education, Ministry of Human Rights.

The project has been launched for the National Special Education Center.

Pirzada said the use of modern technology for education and training of the visually impaired people had been introduced in the newly launched project.

"We as a nation need to change the general attitudes that discourage persons with disabilities and promote their inclusion," he stressed.

The minister said the present government was striving to launch more such projects to bring the persons with disabilities into the mainstream and make them fully active citizens, as per the vision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

