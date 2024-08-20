Technical Training Of Juvenile Prisoners Starts
Umer Jamshaid Published August 20, 2024 | 05:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) The Punjab Home Department has taken an exemplary initiative in line with the prison reforms vision of the Chief Minister Punjab as technical training of juvenile prisoners has started in jails under the "Ab Hoga Hunarmand Aseer" program.
The young captives are being trained to repair LED electric bulbs, SMD ceiling lights and irons. According to the spokesman for the Punjab Home Department, focus is to make the imprisoned children skilled in the jails of Punjab so that they can earn a respectable livelihood after their release.
The spokesperson said that 15,000 LED bulbs are installed in the jails all over Punjab, while more than 2,000 LED bulbs are replaced every month due to malfunctions.
Now, under the supervision of experts, trained inmates are gaining experience in repairing faulty LED bulbs. This project will help make the prisoners more useful to society and also help save lakhs of rupees every month. He said that Rs3 million will be saved annually in terms of purchase of bulbs for jails. The spokesman said that with the technical training given in prisons, the young prisoners will be able to earn a respectable livelihood in society after their release. The training under the supervision of experts started from the District Jail Lahore, which is being spread to all jails across Punjab in phases.
Recent Stories
UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks
De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England
Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held
Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN
MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication
Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank
Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..
Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank
Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..
Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..
KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held1 hour ago
-
MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication2 hours ago
-
Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations in rural areas2 hours ago
-
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank2 hours ago
-
Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: Asif2 hours ago
-
Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank2 hours ago
-
Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minister2 hours ago
-
Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA chairman told NA body2 hours ago
-
KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea2 hours ago
-
Polio vaccines imperative to counter disease: Mayor Karachi2 hours ago
-
Empowering women in every field to put country on path of speedy progress: MNA2 hours ago
-
Lawlessness will not be tolerated: Musadik Malik2 hours ago