Technical training program concludes in Bannu

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) A two-month technical training program, organized with the support of the district administration and the District Youth Officer, concluded in Bannu.

The initiative witnessed the participation of 350 male and female students, equipping them with modern skills to enhance their employability and entrepreneurial capabilities.

The program focused on high-demand fields such as Amazon business, web development, graphic designing, and digital marketing. All courses were offered free of charge, ensuring accessibility for youth from diverse backgrounds.

During the closing ceremony, certificates were distributed among the participants by officials from the district administration and the Department of Youth Affairs.

Speaking at the event, Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Allah Nawaz, District Youth Officer Zahid Ullah Khan, and Bright Lancer CEO Qaiser Iqbal Khan lauded the initiative, highlighting the importance of youth empowerment for national development.

"The youth are our greatest asset, and such programs play a crucial role in harnessing their potential for the country’s progress," said Assistant Commissioner Allah Nawaz.

The officials emphasized that the training aimed to foster self-reliance and enable young individuals to represent Pakistan effectively in the global digital economy.

The successful completion of the program marks a significant step toward skill development and economic empowerment for the youth of Bannu.