Technical Training Vital For Telecom Operators' Capacity Building: Shaza Fatima
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 22, 2024 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja said Tuesday that technical training is vital for the capacity building of telecom operators.
During a meeting with the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of APNIC (Asia Pacific Network Information Center), Singapore Jia Rong, the minister also discussed matters of mutual interest and relating to capacity building of telecom operators.
Secretary IT Zarrar Hasham Khan was also present at the meeting.
CEO Asia Pacific Network Information Center briefed the Minister of State for IT about the working of APNIC.
He said that APNIC wanted to start a training program for telecom operators regarding networking.
The meeting agreed to forge a comprehensive plan for the training of telecom operators.
Member IT, MoITT Muhammad Jahanzeb Rahim also attended the meeting.
Meanwhile, Pakistan Ambassador to Germany Saqlain Syedah called on Shaza Fatima Khawaja and during the meeting matters regarding relations between Pakistan and Germany in the field of IT and Telecommunication, and facilitation of Pakistani IT companies in Germany were discussed.
Member International Coordination (IC) Imad Memon and DG IC Syed Jawwad Ali Sherazi were also present at the meeting.
