Technical training vital to improve performance of WASA staff

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :The delegations of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and Al-Jazari Water and Sanitation academy (AJWA) on Friday visited the head office of the Water and Sanitation Agency.

According to the WASA sources, a meeting was held which was presided over by the WASA Deputy Managing Director Abdul Latif.

JICA experts and AJWA Vice Principal were also present in the meeting.

Meeting discussed matters pertaining to the training of the WASA officers and staff.

The members of Technical Advisory Committee presented various technical recommendations to the JICA delegation for training purpose.

Deputy Managing Director Abdul Latif said that technical training would help officers and staff to improve their performance.