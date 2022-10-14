UrduPoint.com

Technical Training Vital To Improve Performance Of WASA Staff

Faizan Hashmi Published October 14, 2022 | 08:38 PM

Technical training vital to improve performance of WASA staff

The delegations of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and Al-Jazari Water and Sanitation Academy (AJWA) on Friday visited the head office of the Water and Sanitation Agency

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :The delegations of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and Al-Jazari Water and Sanitation academy (AJWA) on Friday visited the head office of the Water and Sanitation Agency.

According to the WASA sources, a meeting was held which was presided over by the WASA Deputy Managing Director Abdul Latif.

JICA experts and AJWA Vice Principal were also present in the meeting.

Meeting discussed matters pertaining to the training of the WASA officers and staff.

The members of Technical Advisory Committee presented various technical recommendations to the JICA delegation for training purpose.

Deputy Managing Director Abdul Latif said that technical training would help officers and staff to improve their performance.

Related Topics

Water Japan

Recent Stories

Combating smuggling of goods, vehicles, currency, ..

Combating smuggling of goods, vehicles, currency, mis-invoicing govt's top prior ..

1 minute ago
 Sheikhupura murders: Court extends physical remand ..

Sheikhupura murders: Court extends physical remand of 5 policemen

2 minutes ago
 Security plan finalized for by-polls in Punjab

Security plan finalized for by-polls in Punjab

3 minutes ago
 Farmers being encouraged to cultivate wheat

Farmers being encouraged to cultivate wheat

3 minutes ago
 International Community urged to help Afghan migra ..

International Community urged to help Afghan migrants

3 minutes ago
 Lahore police hold open court

Lahore police hold open court

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.