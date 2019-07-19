UrduPoint.com
Technical University To Be Established In City: FIEDMC Chairman

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 11:40 PM

Technical university to be established in city: FIEDMC Chairman

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) ::A state-of-the- art technical university will be established in the city in collaboration with Fauji Foundation, said Chairman Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development & Management Company (FIEDMC) Mian Kashif Ashfaq here Friday.

He said that the technical university will be sprawling over 50 acres of land and cater to the future needs of trained manpower for the industries to be established in economic zones.

He said FIEDMC would provide land to Fauji Foundation for the establishment of this university.

He further said that specialized and technical courses will be offered in consultation with the industrial sector while structure of these courses will be specifically designed as per need and requirement of the industry.

He said that master trainers will be trained from foreign leading universities and in this connection a delegation would soon visit technical universities of China and Germany.

He further said that a fully furnished building would also be provided to the Fauji Foundation on temporary basis to start Chinese language and some other technical courses immediately.

