Technical university to be established in Faisalabad: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Members of national and provincial assemblies from Faisalabad on Wednesday called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

State Minister for Information Farrukh Habib, provincial ministers, parliamentarians and SACM Hasaan Khawar were also present.

Talking on this occasion, the Chief Minister said that a technical university would be established in Faisalabad and the parliamentarians would be consulted in this regard. Similarly, the Faisalabad Ring Road project will be started soon, he added.

He said that the Faisalabad bypass project had been approved by the government.

The CM pointed out that record development had been made in Faisalabad in the tenure of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf led government as the government was striving to resolve public problems.

He said that every area of the province would be properly developed and the recommendations of parliamentarians would be honoured, adding "My doors are open to the parliamentarians and their genuine issues will be resolved on priority base"