Technical University To Be Set Up In GB: Chief Minister

Sumaira FH Published January 05, 2022 | 08:50 PM

Technical University to be set up in GB: Chief Minister

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Khalid Khurshid Wednesday said that a technical university will be set up in the province to provide better technical education to the students.

He expressed these views while addressing a function marking the one year anniversary of Special Communication Organization' ( SCO) Software Technology Park here.

He said that provincial government was constructing technology parks in Gilgit-Baltistan, adding that software houses in different districts would be built in a short time.

He said government has set up an IT department to promote information technology in the region.

An IT board would also be set up in the province, he added.

He said that government would provide a conducive environment for attracting IT companies in Gilgit Baltistan while Rs 100 million has been allocated for software start-up loans.

Chief Minister GB added that government of Gilgit-Baltistan was taking all possible steps for the betterment of the people. He said that a significant amount of Rs 2 billion has been allocated for system upgrade in the power sector, under which 80% of wasted electricity could be saved.

