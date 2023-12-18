Open Menu

Technical & Vocational Training Centers Being Upgraded In Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 18, 2023 | 08:38 PM

Secretary Labor and Manpower Abdul Khaliq Mandukhel on Monday said that technical and vocational training centers across the province were being upgraded to modern lines for the provision of technical education to students

He expressed these views while talking on the occasion of awarding the shield to the principal of Technical Training Center ( TTC) Quetta, Shoaib Anwar Shirazi.

He appreciated the efforts of the principal and other staff of TTC Quetta, The Secretary of Labor and Manpower said that competent officers and employees were the backbone of any department because the department could perform better only with their efforts.

He said that the importance of technical education has increased in the context of the China–Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC). The youth should also come towards technical education because if the youth are equipped with technical education along with education, then they will not have to face unemployment, he said.

