UrduPoint.com

Technical, Vocational Varsity To Be Set Up In Saudi Arabia For Expatriates

Sumaira FH Published December 14, 2022 | 12:10 PM

Technical, vocational varsity to be set up in Saudi Arabia for expatriates

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) Sajid Hussain Turi said that Pakistan with the cooperation of the government of Saudi Arabia would establish a technical and vocational university for Overseas Pakistanis in Saudi Arabia.

Talking to APP, he said that Saudi Arabia was the home of some 2.3 million Pakistanis who were working and living there for a long time and Turi reiterated that Overseas Pakistanis were playing a key role in the development of Pakistan hence, the development of the welfare of Pakistanis is paramount and it is considered to be a priority of the present government.

The minister said that technical institutes would be established at the local level rest of the country to train the people who are interested the foreign job in different fields.

He said that already Pakistan training the workers to meet the requirement of the International labour market to earn maximum remittances.

He further elaborated that with the collaboration of OPF a facilitation desk would be established in order to resolve the problems of Pakistanis and their dependents.

To a question, he said that overseas Pakistanis would not be deprived of voting rights. A new plan is being created where constituents will be selected to represent them in Parliament, he added.

Turi said that he has already discussed the importance of trade and the implementation of cross boarders trade, and the deliverance of maximum employment opportunities for Pakistanis with the relevant authorities.

The minister underlined that a series of projects have been launched for the prosperity and development of the country and Overseas Pakistanis.

Related Topics

Pakistan Parliament Job Saudi Arabia Market Government Million Labour Employment

Recent Stories

Pakistan still under threat of default: Miftah Ism ..

Pakistan still under threat of default: Miftah Ismail

21 minutes ago
 FM to participate high-level debate at UNSC today

FM to participate high-level debate at UNSC today

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 December 2022

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 14th De ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 14th December 2022

3 hours ago
 State Dept Says Has Nothing to Preview on Reports ..

State Dept Says Has Nothing to Preview on Reports of US Sending Patriot Systems ..

12 hours ago
 Belgrade Urges EU to Help With Release of Former S ..

Belgrade Urges EU to Help With Release of Former Serbian Police Officer Arrested ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.