UrduPoint.com

Technical, Vocational Varsity To Be Set Up In Saudi Arabia For Expatriates

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 03, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Technical, vocational varsity to be set up in Saudi Arabia for expatriates

ISLAMABAD, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) Sajid Hussain Turi on Tuesday said that Pakistan with the cooperation of the government of Saudi Arabia would establish a technical and vocational university for Overseas Pakistanis in Saudi Arabia.

Talking to APP, he said, "Saudi Arabia is the home of some 2.3 million Pakistanis who were working and living there for a long time and Turi reiterated that Overseas Pakistanis were playing a key role in the development of Pakistan hence, the development of the welfare of Pakistanis is paramount and a top most priority of the present government." He said, "Pakistan has given technical and vocational training to several workers, to meet the requirement of the International labour market to earn maximum remittances.

He further elaborated that with the collaboration of OPF a facilitation desk would be established in order to resolve the problems of Pakistanis and their dependents.

To a question, he said that overseas Pakistanis would not be deprived of voting rights.

"A new plan is being created where constituents will be selected to represent them in Parliament," he added.

Turi said that he has already discussed the importance of trade and the implementation of cross boarders trade, and the deliverance of maximum employment opportunities for Pakistanis with the relevant authorities.

The minister underlined that a series of projects have been launched for the prosperity and development of the country and Overseas Pakistanis.

Related Topics

Pakistan Parliament Saudi Arabia Market Government Top Million Labour Employment

Recent Stories

Federal cabinet approves immediate enforcement of ..

Federal cabinet approves immediate enforcement of Energy Conservation Plan

31 minutes ago
 PTI Chief changes his narratives to mislead people ..

PTI Chief changes his narratives to mislead people: Marriyum

2 hours ago
 vivo Launches V25 5G and V25e with The Latest Colo ..

Vivo Launches V25 5G and V25e with The Latest Color Changing Glass and Powerful ..

3 hours ago
 Najam Sethi approves revival of Depts/Services Org ..

Najam Sethi approves revival of Depts/Services Organisations, Regions and Distri ..

4 hours ago
 Mini-budget on cards as country faces tough econom ..

Mini-budget on cards as country faces tough economic situation

5 hours ago
 Afghan soil being used against Pakistan: Khawaja A ..

Afghan soil being used against Pakistan: Khawaja Asif

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.