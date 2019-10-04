UrduPoint.com
Technician Nabbed For Getting Bribe In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 02:07 PM

Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) team arrested a man red handed while accepting bribe here on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) -:Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) team arrested a man red handed while accepting bribe here on Friday.

According to department source, Nadeem Bawa r/o Faisalabad city had filed his complaint against Muhammad Rehman, X-Ray technician at government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammadabad was demanding Rs10,000.

The team led by Assistant Director Anwar ul Hassan Sherazi arrested the accused red handed and recovered marked Currency notes from his pocket.

