Technician Of Daska THQ Hospital Arrested

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 05:01 PM

Technician of Daska THQ hospital arrested

The Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Thursday arrested a health technician of Daska THQ Civil Hospital for taking a bribe from a kidney patient for dialysis

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :The Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Thursday arrested a health technician of Daska THQ Civil Hospital for taking a bribe from a kidney patient for dialysis.

The ACE officials said the accused, Arsalan, used to take Rs 5,000 from patient Murad Ali whenever he visited the hospital for dialysis.

Today, the ACE officials caught the accused red handed and sent him behind bars after registering a case against him.

More Stories From Pakistan

