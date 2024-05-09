Open Menu

Technological Advancements Essential For Driving Country's Development: Shaza

Sumaira FH Published May 09, 2024 | 05:51 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja Thursday said that the promotion of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) is the top priority of the government.

The Ministry of IT and Telecom is focusing on the provision of better connectivity services across the country, Shaza Fatima said this while talking to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Zong Mr. Huo Junli who called on the minister at her office.

Matters regarding digitalisation, connectivity, spectrum auction and 5G rollout were discussed in the meeting.

She said that issues relating to Telecommunication will be resolved on an urgent basis.

Quality digital services can be provided by using the latest technology, adding that the better use of technology is pivotal for the uplift of the country.

She noted that a strong digital ecosystem is the base of digitalisation.

CEO Zong Huo Junli said that the Ministry of IT and Telecom industry can jointly put Pakistan on the path of a better digital future.

The meeting was also attended by Member Telecom Muhammad Jahanzeb Rahim

