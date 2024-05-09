Technological Advancements Essential For Driving Country's Development: Shaza
Sumaira FH Published May 09, 2024 | 05:51 PM
Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja Thursday said that the promotion of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) is the top priority of the government
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja Thursday said that the promotion of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) is the top priority of the government.
The Ministry of IT and Telecom is focusing on the provision of better connectivity services across the country, Shaza Fatima said this while talking to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Zong Mr. Huo Junli who called on the minister at her office.
Matters regarding digitalisation, connectivity, spectrum auction and 5G rollout were discussed in the meeting.
She said that issues relating to Telecommunication will be resolved on an urgent basis.
Quality digital services can be provided by using the latest technology, adding that the better use of technology is pivotal for the uplift of the country.
She noted that a strong digital ecosystem is the base of digitalisation.
CEO Zong Huo Junli said that the Ministry of IT and Telecom industry can jointly put Pakistan on the path of a better digital future.
The meeting was also attended by Member Telecom Muhammad Jahanzeb Rahim
Recent Stories
Bank of England holds rate at 16-year high, signals looming cut
SBP injects Rs 393.75 billion into market
Rupee sheds 10 paisa against US dollar
Federal Ombudsman' regional office holds open court at Paharpur Tehsil
NEPRA concludes hearing into KE petition for fuel cost variation
PESCO notifies power suspension
KfW mission meets KP officials discussed Billion Trees Project
OIC resolutions on Kashmir collective voice of Islamic world, reinforcement of P ..
European stocks stutter before Bank of England rate call
Syrian delegation engages with NUST to boost bilateral academic ties
Chaudhary Parvez Elahi shifted from Rawalpindi to Lahore
Pakistan, China agree to promote cooperation in areas of information, culture
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CDA chairman directs timely collection of auction payments3 minutes ago
-
Rs 51.72b being spent on 82 development projects in Muzaffargarh3 minutes ago
-
Attack on security institutions was condemnable act: Shafqat Shah3 minutes ago
-
New era of development to begin in Mansehra in next 5 years: Advisor3 minutes ago
-
Chairman Senate sees off first flight intended pilgrims13 minutes ago
-
PPP leader condemns May 9th attack, calls it "Heinous Conspiracy to Spread Fascism"13 minutes ago
-
Fire at Lahore airport disrupts flight operations23 minutes ago
-
Course participants from armed forces' officers visit IIUI new campus33 minutes ago
-
Mayor pushes for completion of development schemes on priority basis33 minutes ago
-
Chairman PRCS delivers recommendations at IFRC meeting33 minutes ago
-
PITB's delegation calls on Chief Commissioner; discusses IT related projects33 minutes ago
-
Parliamentarians vowed to tackle rapid population growth for national development33 minutes ago