Technology College To Be Made Centre Of Excellence

Faizan Hashmi Published January 08, 2024 | 11:09 PM

Technology college to be made centre of excellence

The purpose of establishing the Government College of Technology as a Center of Excellence is to provide additional facilities for technical education to students in southern Punjab, enabling skilled students to contribute to national services both domestically and internationally

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) The purpose of establishing the Government College of Technology as a Center of Excellence is to provide additional facilities for technical education to students in southern Punjab, enabling skilled students to contribute to national services both domestically and internationally.

During Chairman TEVTA, Brigadier (Retd) Muhammad Sajid Khokhar, visit, the establishment of the Center of Excellence, and detailed briefings on employment opportunities for students were discussed.

The chairman inspected various departments and machinery, emphasizing the need for a better environment by planting trees.

He praised Principal Engineer Abdul Wasee's leadership skills and expressed confidence in the efficient organization and preparation of modern projects.

The Chairman highlighted these aspects during the briefing at the institution's visit.

The participants were informed that this center is being built with the cooperation of the Asian Development Bank, and the project will be completed within the stipulated time under the supervision of the college administration and TEVTA.

The chairman also toured the site, accompanied by Senior Director General Akhtar Abbas Bhirwana and Regional Director Qazi Muhammad Asad.

Besides the heads of departments, other staff members were present.

