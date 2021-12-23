Technology companies to be helpful in bringing about technology revolution : Hasaan Khawar

Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Hasaan Khawar has said that technology companies will be helpful in bringing about revolution of technology in the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Hasaan Khawar has said that technology companies will be helpful in bringing about revolution of technology in the country.

In his statement issued here on Thursday, he said that today the Prime Minister Imran Khan had laid a foundation of Lahore Technopolis, a special technology zone in the city.

This initiative of the incumbent government had disturbed the PML-N as they were least interested in the development of the country and welfare of the people.

He said that Marriyum Aurangzeb had made a false claim that PML-N had initiated this project in 2014 adding that now PML-N could not hoodwink people anymore. He said that it was the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to complete all the abandoned projects besides those facing delay, he added.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar were launching game changer projects for the Punjab.

SACM said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was completing projects in the larger interest of the people.