Technology Development Imperative To Overcome Financial Deficit: PEC Chairman

Faizan Hashmi Published December 13, 2023 | 07:54 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) Chairman Engineer Muhammad Najeeb Haroon said that development of technology at local level was imperative to overcome financial deficit, being faced by the country and the universities should produce a workforce which could materialise this dream.

Addressing the opening ceremony of the Final Year Design Project Financing at University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF), he said that Pakistan Engineering Council funded 593 projects for 2023-24 among the students of more than 100 universities across the country. He said that the PEC sponsored the Final Year Design Project Financing for engineering students so that they could develop and promote industry/market compatible products.

He said that Pakistan Engineering Council was promoting linkages with the industry and ample employment opportunities would be provided to all engineering students after completion of the internship.

He said that agricultural engineering students would have to play their role in the development and delivery of technology to resolve the problems of food security, water and soil fertility.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that Pakistan Engineering Council financing would prove a milestone in imparting technology and business skills to the students. He said that to overcome the economic deficit, knowledge-based economy should be promoted so that a new chapter of development can be ensured by finding local solutions to the problems. He said that the development of country was linked with the agriculture sector. If we promote technology in agriculture, it would not only increase production but also improve economic condition of farmers, he added.

Advisor to PEC Chairman Engineer Mir Masood Rashid, Vice Chancellor MNSUET Engineer Kamran, Chairman Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Dr. Khurram Tariq, Dr. Noor Muhammad and others also spoke on the occasion.

