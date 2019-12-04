Technology, digitalization can ensure citizens participation and their feedback on government actions and policy decisions: Shahzad Akbar

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability, Barrister Shahzad Akbar said that Technology and digitalization can help ensure the citizens participation and their feedback on government actions and policy decisions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability, Barrister Shahzad Akbar said that Technology and digitalization can help ensure the citizens participation and their feedback on government actions and policy decisions.

Speaking at a concurrent session on Governance and Accountability of State Institutions and Officials in a Digitalized World: Case of Pakistan, of Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI's) 22 Sustainable Development Conference, he said technology is downside too, where government is being judged on daily basis, adding that there is a need for striking a balance between an individual and the whole society.

He said in today's digital society the governance does not mean ruling but a public service delivery. Citizens check on the public service delivery is fundamental for accountability and good governance, he added.

Project Manager, Punjab SDGs Support Unit, UNDP Lahore, Shahid Farooq urged the government to train the civil servants on the digital tools and technologies and stressed the need for revising national e-governance and Information Communication Technologies (ICT) policies in order to make it realistic.

He said that ICT is a catalyst which can help accelerate good governance and ensure accountability.

Director Pakistan Programme, Accountability Lab Fayyaz Yasin said that with the use of different technological tools we can make our system smoother and make accountability and governance more impactful.

Muhammad Aftab Alam, Founder and Head of Institute for Research, Advocacy and Development (IRADA) said that all the Federal ministries didn't comply with the law and failed to disclose 39 categories of public information on their respective websites.

He urged the federal ministries to proactively disclose the information as required by law to help ensure transparency and accountability.