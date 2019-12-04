UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Technology, Digitalization Can Ensure Citizens Participation And Their Feedback On Government Actions And Policy Decisions: Shahzad Akbar

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 10:59 PM

Technology, digitalization can ensure citizens participation and their feedback on government actions and policy decisions: Shahzad Akbar

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability, Barrister Shahzad Akbar said that Technology and digitalization can help ensure the citizens participation and their feedback on government actions and policy decisions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability, Barrister Shahzad Akbar said that Technology and digitalization can help ensure the citizens participation and their feedback on government actions and policy decisions.

Speaking at a concurrent session on Governance and Accountability of State Institutions and Officials in a Digitalized World: Case of Pakistan, of Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI's) 22 Sustainable Development Conference, he said technology is downside too, where government is being judged on daily basis, adding that there is a need for striking a balance between an individual and the whole society.

He said in today's digital society the governance does not mean ruling but a public service delivery. Citizens check on the public service delivery is fundamental for accountability and good governance, he added.

Project Manager, Punjab SDGs Support Unit, UNDP Lahore, Shahid Farooq urged the government to train the civil servants on the digital tools and technologies and stressed the need for revising national e-governance and Information Communication Technologies (ICT) policies in order to make it realistic.

He said that ICT is a catalyst which can help accelerate good governance and ensure accountability.

Director Pakistan Programme, Accountability Lab Fayyaz Yasin said that with the use of different technological tools we can make our system smoother and make accountability and governance more impactful.

Muhammad Aftab Alam, Founder and Head of Institute for Research, Advocacy and Development (IRADA) said that all the Federal ministries didn't comply with the law and failed to disclose 39 categories of public information on their respective websites.

He urged the federal ministries to proactively disclose the information as required by law to help ensure transparency and accountability.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Prime Minister World Technology Punjab Aftab Alam Undp All Government

Recent Stories

Stable outlook reflects world's confidence in Pak ..

53 minutes ago

Turkey Announces Plans to Conduct Further Hydrocar ..

2 minutes ago

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment complet ..

2 hours ago

Customs World inks MoU with Indonesia to roll out ..

2 hours ago

Trump Cancels His Closing NATO Press Conference, H ..

2 minutes ago

US Envoy Khalilzad Heads to Kabul, Doha for Peace ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.