Technology driven knowledge based economy project being implemented

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) ::Technology Upgradation and Skills Development Company (TUSDEC) is implementing the technology driven knowledge based economy project to meet the need of technology advancement for priority industrial sectors of the country.

Talking to APP, TUSDEC CEO Muhammad Alamgir Chaudhry said that surgical was one of the two sectors selected with focus on electro-medical devices, dental and surgical implants.

He said the scope of project was to mitigate the issues regarding technological advancement as well as to highlight products of these sub-sectors which have the high exportability/import substitution and are not being manufactured in Pakistan. The project will includes the Technology Upgradation Centre, Technology Upgradation Fund, Skill Development Centre and joint venture etc, he disclosed.

He said the project consists of three phases like comprehensive study of Pakistan's market, identification of top five international market leaders and studies relating their processes, product and technologies, comprehensive analysis between Pakistan and international market.

Under the second phase, special focus will be accorded on enlisting the specific products, processes technologies, specifically identifying the products and technologies for Pakistan marker and social, economic, environmental impact over Pakistan's market with these technological integration, he added.

In the third phase, he said that step would be taken for developing detailed strategic plan and PC-1 development, methodology for technology acquisition, identification of the interventions (technology upgradation canters, skill development centres, joint ventures, technology incubation centre or technology upgradation funds and preparation of PC-1.

He said the TUSDEC had formed the Technical Working Group (TWG) comprising members of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Surgical Instruments Manufacturers Association, Academia, industry as well as from the public sector for the project.

The TUSDEC CEO said that surgical sector of Pakistan was mainly dealing in surgical instruments, whereas, the average world exports in surgical sector remained USD 178.6 billion during the period of 2013-17, in which major share was from implants and electro-medical devices where Pakistan has meager contribution.

Alamgir said the TUSDEC had initiated this benchmarking exercise for neglected but high growth potential sub-sectors of surgical implements and electro devices. "We are making strenuous efforts for finding out the ways and means for bringing out the surgical industry from stagnation," he added.