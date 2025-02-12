Technology-driven Research Key To Economic Growth:ACS South Punjab
Umer Jamshaid Published February 12, 2025 | 11:40 AM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab,Fuad Hashim Rabbani on Wednesday stated that research and technological advancements always played a crucial role in economic progress.
He stated that integrating artificial intelligence,robotics and energy solutions into industries could bring revolutionary changes.
He expressed these views during a meeting with Vice-Chancellor(VC) of MNS University of Engineering and Technology (MNS-UET), Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kamran. The Vice-Chancellor briefed the ACS on the successful organization of an international conference at MNS-UET.
The conference focused on modern research and innovations in engineering and applied sciences.
Special sessions were held on artificial intelligence, green technologies and industrial automation,highlighting their significance in shaping the future.
ACS Rabbani lauded the university’s efforts,terming the conference a positive step towards bridging the gap between academia,research and industry.
He stressed that strengthening these ties was essential for sustainable development.
He further added that today’s research would lay the foundation for tomorrow’s industries and economy."We must transform research into practical solutions to drive progress,"he remarked.
He also reiterated the government's commitment to making Pakistan a hub of technological advancements,stating that South Punjab must adopt modern technology for agricultural and industrial growth.
The ACS appreciated the efforts,calling it a milestone in fostering innovation and scientific progress.
