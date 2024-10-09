Technology group to be introduced at Matric level for industrial revolution: Minister Education

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Provincial Minister for School Education Rana Sikandar Hayat has said that technology group like arts and science groups will be introduced at Matric level to pave way for industrial revolution.

Addressing a meeting at Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) here, he said that present education system is redundant and unable to deal with present day requirements.

He said that the Punjab government allocated Rs.600 billion for education sector. At present, 400,000 staff is working in 48,000 government schools across the province in addition to 4000 private and public-partnership schools.

He said that the government has mapped out a five-year plan to prepare an educated workforce to cater to future needs of industrial sector. He said that information technology is prevailing in every sphere of life. Therefore, technology group could be introduced in four domains including fashion, textile designing, nursing and agriculture technology.

He said that 13000 schools would be established under public-private partnership where business models would be introduced on most modern scientific lines so that sponsors of these schools could get sufficient profit of their investment.

Out of 13,000 schools, the educated youths can adopt 20 percent schools whereas 20 percent schools will be assigned to the experts and 30 percent to the NGOs, he added.

Responding to a question, the minister said that vice chancellors for public universities have been selected purely on merit and they would join their duties from next week.

He said that reforms would be introduced in education boards to improve education system. First time in the history of Pakistan, a large number of Primary schools were elevated up to elementary level, he said, adding that non-formal education system is also being improved.

He said that the government would open IT schools across the province to cater to industrial requirements whereas chamber president would be selected as ex-officio member in the syndicate of all public universities.

Esarlier, President FCCI Rehan Naseem Bharara addressed the meeting and announced that Faisalabad chamber is ready to adopt one school whereas its members would also be persuaded for school adoption.

Later, FCCI President presented a shield to the Provincial Minister for School Education.