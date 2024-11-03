Technology Integration Key To Sustainable Development, Economic Growth : Meher Kashif
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) Honorary Consul Kyrgyzstan Meher Kashif Younis has said that integration of technology across
various sectors serves as a catalyst for sustainable development, economic growth, and social
transformation.
Speaking at a seminar on “Integration of Technology” here on Sunday, he said technology for
development was a crucial necessity for Pakistan which strives to accelerate its progress and
enhance the quality of life.
He said in today’s rapidly evolving economic landscape, technology serves as a crucial driver
of growth, fostering business transformation and creating development opportunities. Its positive
impacts include productivity enhancement, market expansion and GDP growth. He said one of
Pakistan’s greatest assets was young and dynamic population, constituting almost 64 percent
of total population. He said one of the Primary areas where technology could make a significant
impact was education. With a substantial portion of the population residing in rural areas with
limited access to quality education, e-learning platforms and digital classrooms can bridge the gap.
These technological parks can provide students with access to a wealth of resources and skilled
educators, irrespective of their geographic location.
On the occasion, another keynote speaker CEO IT Professional Mian Faiz Bukhsh Arain said
in agriculture, technology could revolutionize farming practices through precision agriculture,
drone surveillance, and smart irrigation systems.
These advancements could increase crop yields,
optimize resource use, and mitigate the impacts of climate change. Given that a significant portion
of Pakistan’s population relies on agriculture for their livelihood, these improvements could have
a profound economic and social impact.
He said embracing technology for development was not just an option but a necessity for Pakistan.
“By leveraging technological advancements, we can foster inclusive growth in all sectors especially
in healthcare, improve public services, and enhance overall national development in every sphere of life.”
Dr Waqar Ch, Advisor to Federal Tax Ombudsman said fostering a robust tech-driven entrepreneurial
ecosystem could stimulate job creation and innovation. Supporting start-ups and tech enterprises
through favorable policies, incubation centers, and access to funding can position Pakistan as a hub
for technological innovation in the region.
He said to realize these benefits, we must address several challenges, including the digital divide,
inadequate infrastructure, and a lack of digital literacy. Investments in high-speed internet, reliable
power supply, and comprehensive digital literacy programs are essential to ensure that the benefits
of technology are accessible to all segments of society, he concluded.
