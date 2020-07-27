UrduPoint.com
Technology Key To Remove Traditional Hurdles In Education: Shafqat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Education & Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood Monday said there were many traditional hurdles in the way of education which could only be removed by using technology.

While presiding over a meeting of Ed-Tech partners to promote the technology driven education in the country, he underscored that today the public & private sector were required to work together for noble cause of education.

The minister has constituted a committee under the chair of Additional Secretary Mohiyuddin Ahmed Vani to chalk out a mechanism and terms of reference to move forward on this plan.

He lauded the Ed-Tech companies who helped the ministry in developing online contents for Teleschool, saying, the project would continue even after the re-opening of schools.

All previous models of 'adult education' have been abortive, and now technology based model was required for the purpose, he added.

Likewise, Shafqat said, the technology based education program would help online contents development, teachers training program, development of rural area schools and monitoring of teachers and students.

On this occasion, Federal Secretary Dr. Sajid Yusfani said due to outbreaks of COVID-19 pandemic and closure of schools, Ed-Tech partners paid their national duty by providing free online contents for Teleschool in that hour of the need.

