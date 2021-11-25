Technology, man going together since beginning of world: Speakers

Speakers of a seminar on Thursday said man made axes and other tools to cut trees and other objects, which was at the earliest man-made technology

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Speakers of a seminar on Thursday said man made axes and other tools to cut trees and other objects, which was at the earliest man-made technology.

They said technology and man had been together since beginning of the world, adding, today the world is becoming more modern, science and technology had progressed swiftly in which result man invented new things.

They presented their research papers on the second day of the three-day International conference on "Innovation and Innovation in Biotechnology and Nanotechnology" organized by the Department of Biochemistry and Biotechnology, the Women University (WUM), Multan.

They stated that human beings were using lots of conveniences from home through computer and internet and due to many machines, many tasks could be done in minutes and few with just in one gesture.

Over the years, nanotechnology had made great strides and nanotechnology would revolutionize the 21st century, the great revolution of information technology.

The future of the technology was considered to be very bright. However, the question was how safe the products will be, they noted.

Many special studies and reports from different countries had cast doubt on its safety, but there was a danger that it could seriously damage people's health and the environment.

The raw materials used in this technology and the materials that are used in the production of living and inanimate objects as special building blocks or bricks and other products made with this technology were on the market today.

Products like tea, coffee, and foodstuffs were becoming more popular with the help of this technology. While many people were happy with the use of this technology in food and medicine, scientists and environmentalists are concerned about the use of this technology, they explained.

It had become necessary to make new rules for the proper use of nanotechnology. It was believed that the technology would revolutionize human life in the years to come. It would be extremely useful for medical and industrial research, experts in the field of agriculture, cancer to the treatment and diagnosis by using nanotechnology.

On the second day of the conference, two international and 13 national scholars presented their research papers. There were three sessions of the conference which were chaired by Dr. Mohsin Khurshid, Dr. Muhammad Farrukh and Dr. Murtaza Haris.

A post competition was also organized whose position would be announced in the closing ceremony.