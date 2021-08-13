UrduPoint.com

Technology Plays Vital Role To Bring Quality Education: VC AIOU

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 05:50 PM

Technology plays vital role to bring quality education: VC AIOU

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Vice Chancellor, Allam Iqbal Open University, Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum on Friday said technology played a vital role to bring transparency in quality of education and overall affairs of university.

He informed that AIOU has completed digitalization which would help facilitate students to get distance learning.

While addressing the inaugural session of two-day Regional Directors conference organized by the Directorate of regional services here at the main campus of AIOU, he said elimination of irregularities in the system has improved the financial position of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) over the past semester.

Dr. Zia congratulated the Deans, Principal Officers and Regional Directors for their continuous support in shifting the manual system to automation, said a news release.

He added that through e-registration, qualified and experienced teachers have been appointed as tutors and a module of UK Open University collaborative training program for their professional training has been prepared.

"We are working to shift our regional campuses from rented buildings to own constructed buildings", he said.

He stated that they have hired 257 employees in regions over the last couple of years and would soon arrange a promotion board of regions.

Director General Regional Services, Inamullah Sheikh in his welcome address said reforms in admission and examination system have decreased the number of complaints. He congratulated VC over the efforts to make AIOU paperless.

He added that Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum has fulfilled all the requirements of regions and advised all regional directors to facilitate students as much as they can.

Registrar AIOU, Raja Umer Younis said regional heads are ambassadors of AIOU, and staff of the registrar's office would be present on both days for all kinds of support.

