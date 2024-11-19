Technology simplifies life but presents challenges to ensuring children’s safety: Murad Shah

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah emphasized the importance of observing the World Day for the Prevention of Child Abuse, which is marked annually on November 19.

“This year’s theme, 'Emerging Technologies: Opportunities and Threats to Protecting Children from Sexual Exploitation and Abuse,' highlights the critical need to raise awareness about the risks posed by technology while also exploring its potential to keep children safe,” CM said.

Murad Shah said that the day aims to educate children and parents on how to prevent exploitation. “We must eradicate cruelty and brutality from our society through education, awareness, and understanding,” he said.

Talking about technological advancements, the CM said that they have simplified many aspects of life, but they also present new challenges to ensuring children’s safety. He added that modern technologies can serve as effective tools for protecting children if appropriate laws and measures are implemented.

Mr Shah urged parents and teachers to educate children on the responsible use of technology. “It is essential to spread awareness to prevent abuse against innocent children,” he emphasised and said his government prioritises the protection of children and is utilising all available resources to this end.”

Murad Shah said that his government is initiating new measures to safeguard children using advanced technologies and remains committed to protecting them from all forms of exploitation and violence.

“We must provide our children with a safe environment where they can grow with dignity and freedom,” the CM said and added that parents and educational institutions have a vital role in shaping the bright future of Pakistan.

“Our children are the future of this country, and it is our collective responsibility to ensure their safety and well-being,” he concluded.