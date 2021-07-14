Technology to help in diminishing horse-trading incidents from elections: Shibli Faraz

Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz Wednesday said , the horse-trading and rigging incidents could be diminished or wiped out from the election with the help of technology to make it transparent

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz Wednesday said , the horse-trading and rigging incidents could be diminished or wiped out from the election with the help of technology to make it transparent.

It was foremost priority of the government to conduct the forthcoming elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) in free, fair and transparent manners, the minister said talking to a private news channel.

He applauded that Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur was running the AJK election campaign in effective manner and expressed the hope that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would clinch majority seats in the polls.

He said PTI was presenting its manifesto before the public of the area through pursuing the code of conduct made by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), urging the political parties to avoid indulging in blame game during the election drive.

The minister said the opposition parties should refrain doing the politics on national important issues in larger interest. He lauded the role of Prime Minister Imran Khan in highlighting the Kashmir issue at all international forums.