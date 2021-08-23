UrduPoint.com

Technology Transfer, Opportunities For Youth Govt's High Priority: PM

Umer Jamshaid 13 minutes ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 11:40 PM

Technology transfer, opportunities for youth govt's high priority: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said technology transfer, strong partnerships among educational institutions, industrial sector and government and creating a suitable environment for youth was the top priority of the government.

He was chairing a high level meeting regarding the setting up of special technology zones in the country.

The prime minister directed to provide all facilities available in other countries to the investors and business community in those special technology zones.

He further instructed that one window operation should be ensured to facilitate the business community.

He asked the provincial governments to take benefit of the opportunities available in the international exhibition to be held in Dubai in October.

Pakistan should highlight before the world the opportunities available in its special technology zones, he stressed.

Minister for Science and Technology Senator Shibli Faraz, Gilgit Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Dr Shehbaz Gill, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Technology Atif Khan, Balochistan Minister for Industries Haji Muhammad Khan Toor, Punjab Minister for Information Technology Humayun Yasir and other senior officials attended the meeting.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir prime minister, Punjab chief minister, Balochistan chief minister and officials of different provinces attended the meeting through the video link.

Special Technology Zones Authority Chairman Amir Hashmi gave a detailed briefing about the special technology zones and the facilities and incentives available to investors in these zones.

The participants were told that the aim of those special zones was to encourage technology transfer, foreign investment and promote human capital, research and development, job creation, exports and import substitution.

The chairman told about the incentives given by the Federal government to the investors in the special technology zones.

