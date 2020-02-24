Teen age boy electrocuted to death in Abbottabad

A 13 years old boy electrocuted to death on Monday at Jogni Nawanshahr while playing cricket

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :A 13 years old boy electrocuted to death on Monday at Jogni Nawanshahr while playing cricket.

The 6th-grade student Rehan Qureshi son of Nadeem Qureshi went to the roof of 2nd-floor and electrocuted due to 11000 KV overhead electricity transmission line.

Locals shifted him to District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Abbottabadwhere doctors declared him dead.

The funeral prayer of the deceased was offered in his native town, Pattan Kalan.