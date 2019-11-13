Teen Age Boy Killed As Pakka Qilla Cricket Ground Gate Collapses
Faizan Hashmi 40 seconds ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 02:28 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :A teen age boy was killed as gate of cricket ground of Pakka Qilla (Hyderabad Fort) collapsed here on Wednesday.
According to report, 12 year old Hamza s/o Jameel has lost his life when a gate of the fort was collapsed due to shabby condition.
Pakka Qilla, a historical fort of Hyderabad, is under administrative control of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC).