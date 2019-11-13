Teen age boy killed as Pakka Qilla cricket ground gate collapses

A teen age boy was killed as gate of cricket ground of Pakka Qilla (Hyderabad Fort) collapsed here on Wednesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :A teen age boy was killed as gate of cricket ground of Pakka Qilla (Hyderabad Fort) collapsed here on Wednesday.

According to report, 12 year old Hamza s/o Jameel has lost his life when a gate of the fort was collapsed due to shabby condition.

Pakka Qilla, a historical fort of Hyderabad, is under administrative control of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC).