Teen age girl among four civilians seriously injured by unprovoked firing of Indian firing at LoC: ISPR

(@fidahassanain)

Pakistan army responded Indian army effectively with matching caliber and targeted the posts which initiated the firing.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 11th, 2020) As a result of unprovoked firing by Indian forces, four civilians including a 15-year old girl sustained serious injuries in villages along with Line of Control (LoC) here on Saturday.

The Indian army used heavy weapons and did unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC). According to DG ISPR, the Indian army used artillery and heavy mortars in Sharda, Dhudnial and Shahkot Sectors along LOC deliberately targeting Civilian population.

The Indian army also targeted civilian population in Bessan Wali and Chhari villages, four innocent civilians including a 15 year old girl sustained serious injuries.

ISPR DG said that Indian army committed 708 Ceasefire Violations in 2020 so far, in which 2 citizens embraced shahadat while 42 sustained injuries.

Pakistan Army responded effectively with matching caliber targeted those Indian army posts which initiated firing.