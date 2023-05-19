Teen Boy Drowns In Canal
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2023 | 01:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :A teenage boy drowned in a canal while taking a bath here on Friday.
Rescue sources said that 15-year-old Sharjeel Shaukat, r/o A-block, Ghousia colony, Samundri road was taking bath to beat the heat in Rukh branch canal near D-type colony when he slipped into deep water and drowned.
On getting information,rescue divers reached the spot and fished out the body after 24 hours of hectic effort some 3-km away from the site of the incident.
The body was handed over to legal heirs,said rescue.