Teen boy drowns in canal

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :A teenage boy drowned in a canal while taking a bath here on Friday.

Rescue sources said that 15-year-old Sharjeel Shaukat, r/o A-block, Ghousia colony, Samundri road was taking bath to beat the heat in Rukh branch canal near D-type colony when he slipped into deep water and drowned.

On getting information,rescue divers reached the spot and fished out the body after 24 hours of hectic effort some 3-km away from the site of the incident.

The body was handed over to legal heirs,said rescue.