Teen boy electrocuted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) A teenage boy was electrocuted to death in the area of Millat Town police station.

Police said here on Monday that 14-year-old Mohsin r/o Zia-ul-Haq Shaheed Colony was catching a pigeon with a help of iron rod on his rooftop when he accidentally touched the live electricity wires.

He suffered fatal electric shock and died on the spot.

The police handed over the body to the heirs after completing necessary formalities, he added.